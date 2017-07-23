Vashon Strawberry Festival 2017- Sunday The Strawberry Festival will attract an extra number of visitors from off Island today. Wait times both coming and going to Vashon Island will typically be heavier than the usual heavy weekend traffic- especially leaving the Island this afternoon.

Please consult the Washington State Ferries Alert page for the most current delay information at: WSF Alerts For visitors wanting to avoid the festival traffic, there will be a Shuttle bus running from the north end ferry terminal approximately every 30 minutes between 9am to 6pm today for those who wish to park at the parking lots and save the challenge of trying to find a parking spot close enough to the festival. The cost is $2 each way. Just park your car in one of the two lots up 103rd and catch a shuttle at the end of the dock. The drop off point will be Ober Park. There will also be a shuttle running from the south end terminal. Shuttles will meet arriving ferry boats and drop visitors at the Vashon Senior Center. The last shuttle to the terminals will be at 5:30pm Sunday for both and will leave at their designated locations.

The Sportsmen’s Club all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast takes place in the IGA parking lot right across from the post office from 8am until noon. You get pancakes with strawberries, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk, with proceeds benefitting the Sportsmen’s Club’s charitable fund.

Vendor booths along Vashon Highway will be open to sell food and fun items of every variety beginning at 10am. They will close at 5pm tonight.

At 11:45am, it’s the Classic Car Parade along Vashon Highway, with some of the rarest and most unique collector cars, hot rods, classic trucks and even project cars.

Here is the list of stages for live music today:

The Beer Garden located at the Vashon Village, will have 4 live musical acts from 11:30am to 5:15pm.

The Ober Park Stage and the VARSA Youth Stage (near the play area) will have continuous live musical acts from 1pm to 5:30pm. These stages are located near the Library and Ober Park Common grounds.

Pandora’s Box Stage, located on the front porch of Pandora’s Box business, will have music from 11:30am to 4:15pm.

The US Bank Stage, located at the corner of Vashon Highway and Bank Road will host music from 1pm until 4:15pm.

The Snapdragon Stage will host soloist and small groups from 12:15pm to 3:45pm.

The Village Green Stage will have music from 12:30pm to 3:15pm. Here you’ll hear a variety of artists from soloists to small combos.

And that’s what’s going on for live music today. Make sure to obtain the insert from the Beachcomber paper for all the names of the bands and what time they will perform.

While going back and forth between the music stages make sure to visit some of the more than 150 booths selling clothes, trinkets, household items and much more. They will be open until 5pm today.

As we head into the final few hours of Strawberry Festival, let us remind you that the cars from the Classic Car Parade are parked on the highway just south of Bank Road to be displayed until 5pm.

Thanks for visiting Vashon-Maury Islands. We hope you have a wonderful time at the Strawberry Festival.

And, we hope to see you next year! Voice of Vashon thanks John and Beth de Groen for their support, making this bulletin and our Travelers Information Service possible.

This message was posted at 8:45am on Sunday July 23 and will be updated as needed.