WORK BEING DONE ON 103RD AVE SW BY FERRY DOCK

Road Closure

On 7/24, from 8 am to 4 pm, 103rd Ave SW between the park and ride lot and Vashon Hwy SW will be closed in the Southbound direction to facilitate water line construction.

103rd Ave SW will remain open in the Northbound direction, with traffic controlled by flaggers. A detour for Southbound Ferry traffic will be provided along Vashon Hwy SW and SW 112th St.

This message was posted at 09:20 on Monday and will be updated as needed.