VASHON HEIGHTS WATER OUTAGE

Heights Water Line Disruption This is a message from: Heights Water.

The Vashon Heights area on the north end of Vashon will be without water until evening.

While working on installing the new water main, the water was shut off to make repairs.

Once the repairs have been made, Heights Water staff will flush the lines and go house-to-house turning back on meters.

This message was posted at 16:40 on thursday and will be updated as needed.