FERRY DELAYS

Ferry Alert: Wait Times increase due to Heavy Traffic Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

There is an estimated two hour wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic and loading delays caused by an earlier power outage on Vashon Island.

Updates will occur as more information becomes available.

