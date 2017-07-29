FERRY ENGINE REPAIRS CAUSE SAILING CANCELLATIONS

Cancelled Ferries Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The 8:15am departure from Vashon to Fauntleroy, and the 8:50am departure from Fauntleroy to Vashon, are cancelled due to repairs to the main engine of the M/V Kitsap and sea trials. Further delays may occur during the day so be sure to check with the Washington State Ferries. They apologize for the inconvenience. Updates will occur when more information is available.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 08:10 on Saturday, and will be updated as needed.