REPAIRS MADE-FERRY BACK IN SERVICE

Ferry Alert: Kitsap back in Service Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The repairs to the Kitsap’s main engine and the sea trials are complete. The Kitsap returns to service with the 8:50am departure from Fauntleroy to Vashon.

