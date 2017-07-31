NAT’L WEATHER SERVICE HEAT ADVISORY

Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday-Friday This is a message from: National Weather Service The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an excessive heat warning, which is in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.

Unusually hot weather is forecast to begin Tuesday and continue through Friday, with widespread record highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat illnesses are possible with temperatures this hot. People engaged in outdoor activities should have access to plenty of water as well as places to get out of the direct sunlight.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

This message was posted at 11:10AM on Monday and will be updated as needed.