Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to I
KVSH 101.9FM – J to Z
METRO TRANSIT ALERT R OUTE 116
August 1st, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Route 116 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock at 5:58 AM will not operate this morning Here’s a message from King County Metro: The route 116 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock at 5:58 AM will not operate this morning.
This message was posted at 5:58AM on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.