METRO TRANSIT ALERT R OUTE 116

August 1st, 2017 - Posted in Alerts

Route 116 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock at 5:58 AM will not operate this morning Here’s a message from King County Metro: The route 116 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock at 5:58 AM will not operate this morning.

This message was posted at 5:58AM on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.

