AMBER ALERT — MISSING CHILD MEAD, WA
August 1st, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
AMBER Alert for Washington Summer Fechner (16 months old) Last seen Aug 1, 2017 in Mead, WA Vehicle:
* 1993 Ford Explorer, Green Washington license plate #BFW5796 The child was taken by her biological father. The suspect has a history of drug use and Bipolar activity. Attempts to contact him have not been successful and there are concerns for the child’s welfare.
If you have information, contact:
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Call: 509-456-2233 This message was posted at 6:24PM on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.