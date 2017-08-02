HEALTH ALERT FROM KING COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Air Quality is Unhealthy Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has declared that the current air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. They urge children, elderly, and those with heart and breathing problems to be cautious. Wildfire smoke has been moving in from British Columbia and is expected to remain in the region and negatively affect air quality through at least Friday, August 4th. Children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with heart and breathing problems should avoid physical exertion outdoors. People in these groups should stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed and run an air conditioner, if possible. If you don’t have air conditioning or housing, consider going to a designated “cooling center” (e.g.

public libraries, community and senior centers).

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued its first-ever summertime air quality burn ban. During the current Stage 1 burn ban, residents are not allowed to use charcoal barbeques, campfires/bonfires, fire pits, chimneys, fire bowls or similar free-standing devices. This air quality burn ban is in addition to fire safety burn bans.

Please visit www.pscleanair.org for updates on air quality and burn bans.

For more tips on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke, see information from the Washington State Department of Health in English and Spanish: http://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/AirQuality/SmokeFromFires/WildfireSmoke

This message was posted at 6:24 4:15PM on Wednesday and will be updated as needed.