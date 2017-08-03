IT’S THURSDAY AND WEEKEND FERRY DELAYS HAVE BEGUN

Expect Ferry Delays starting today – Thursday Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

As this summer weekend approaches, ferry delays are as common as ripe peaches.

There is an estimated one hour wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. This situation is likely to occur with some regularity today through Saturday as people arrive and depart the Islands.

This message was posted at 4:50PM on Thursday and will be updated as needed.