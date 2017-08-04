No Water Taxi Service starting Monday for up to a week Here’s a message from King County Both routes of the King County Water Taxi-West Seattle and Vashon Island-will be out of service for up to a week beginning next Monday (Aug. 7). Commuters will be able to ride home on the PO boat, but this is a reminder to take the Fauntleroy Ferry Monday morning.

When service resumes, the Water Taxi will be at its temporary location at the north end of Colman Dock. During the closure, King County will move their downtown Seattle terminal from the south side of Colman Dock/Pier 50 to the north side. When service resumes, both Water Taxi routes will use this temporary site through fall 2018 while they intend to build a new terminal on the old site.

This message was posted at 9:00am on Friday and will be updated as needed.