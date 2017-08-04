COUNT ON WEEKEND FERRY DELAYS

Weekend Ferry Delays are under way – All routes busy — and heat advisory in effect Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

There is currently an estimated one hour wait for drivers departing the Fauntleroy terminal due to heavy traffic. Updates will occur as conditions change.

In fact, riders should prepare for heavy vehicle traffic on several WSF routes this weekend due to fairs, festivals, concerts, and special events in the area. Please plan ahead.

Washington State Ferries thanks you.

FAU/VAS/SOUTH Triangle: Chautauqua Music Festival 8/4 and 8/5.

SEA/BI, SEA/BREM: 8/4-8/6 Seafair SEA/BI, SEA/BREM, EDM/KING: 8/5 Sequim Tour de Lavender SEA/BI, SEA/BREM, FAUNT/VA/SW, PD/TAH: 8/5 Lady Gaga concert at the Tacoma Dome ANA/SJIs: 8/4-8/6 Anacortes Arts Festival ANA/SIDNEY: 8/7 British Columbia Day PT/COUP: 8/4-8/6 Port Townsend Blues Festival You know all this, but just to remind you…

The Puget Sound Air Quality Agency continues to rate our air ‘unhealthy’ due to smoke from British Columbia fires. Children, the elderly and others sensitive to smoke particles in the air should exercise caution, stay indoors in air conditioning if possible and don’t exert outdoors.

National Weather Service continues their heat advisory through 5AM Saturday, cautioning that heat related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, check on relatives and neighbors and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

This message was posted at 3:55PM on Friday and will be updated as needed.