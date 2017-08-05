BY REQUEST — AIR QUALITY UPDATE

Air Quality Update for Puget Sound Area Here’s a message from the Puget Sound Air Quality Agency:

For August 4-6: Air is UNHEALTHY and UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in many parts of Puget Sound due to the British Columbia wildfires. Children, pregnant, and older adults, and those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions should stay inside if you can. High smog levels are also likely in the afternoons in the Cascade foothills.

In addition, the Air Quality Index for our specific area of King County indicates improvements in the air quality, but the agency is still advising caution. While the burn ban has been lifted for King County, it’s wise to avoid all but absolutely necessary burning. Not only does it effect air quality, the danger of wildfires is high.

This message was posted at 2:00PM on Saturday and will be updated as needed.