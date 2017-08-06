Voice Of Vashon
August 6th, 2017 - Posted in Blog
And The E-Bike Raffle Winner Is . . .
Kristine Giannasio from Kailua, Hawaii!
Congratulations Kristine and thank you very much to all who purchased raffle tickets to Power Up! Voice of Vashon.
And a special VoV thanks to Doug & Erin Keiper at Vashon eBike in Vashon Village for generously donating the e-bike.