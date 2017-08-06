And The E-Bike Raffle Winner Is . . .

Kristine Giannasio from Kailua, Hawaii!

Congratulations Kristine and thank you very much to all who purchased raffle tickets to Power Up! Voice of Vashon.

And a special VoV thanks to Doug & Erin Keiper at Vashon eBike in Vashon Village for generously donating the e-bike.