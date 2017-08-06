Ferry Alert: Update on Schedule Changes due to Issaquah Out of Service Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Issaquah is out of service for the remainder of the day due to an issue with the clutch. This will cancel the following sailings:

Fauntleroy 7:10pm and 8:15pm Vashon 6:35pm and 7:45pm Southworth 6:15pm M/V Sealth will sail the remainder of the service day for the Issaquah beginning with the 8:45pm departure from Vashon.

Please expect delays due to the service disruption on the route. Updates will be provided as more information is available.

