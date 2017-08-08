Air Quality Alert and Stage 1 Burn Ban King County and the National Weather Service in Seattle reminds area residents that an Air Quality Alert remains in effect through noon on Thursday, August 10. Children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with heart and breathing problems should avoid physical exertion outdoors.

People in these groups should stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible.

Keep windows and doors closed and run an air conditioner, if possible.

Visit www.pscleanair.org for updates on air quality and burn bans.

In addition, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 Air Quality Burn Ban. During a Stage 1 ban, outdoor burning is prohibited. Residents are not allowed to use charcoal barbeques, campfires/bonfires, fire pits, chimineas, fire bowls or similar free-standing devices.

This message was posted at 4 PM on 8 August and will be updated as needed.