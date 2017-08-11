TWO-BOAT SCHEDULE WEEKEND SERVICE 8/12 & 8/13

Weekend 2-Boat Service 8/12 & 8/13 From WSF: Due to vessel maintenance issues, Washington State Ferries will move M/V Chetzemoka from the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route on the south end of Vashon Island to supplement the Port Townsend/Coupeville route – which has been operating without a second vessel since Tuesday – for one of the route’s busiest weekends of the year.

M/V Sealth will move from the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route to Point Defiance/Tahlequah.

As a result, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on the weekend two-boat schedule on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 only. Beginning Monday, August 14, regular three-boat service will resume. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Please refer to the Fa/Va/SW Weekend Two-Boat schedule at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/pdf/fvs_twoboat_Public%20schedule%20V10_20160915.pdf