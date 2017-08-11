ROAD CLOSURES – SECTION OF SW CEDARHURST ROAD AND SECTION OF VASHON HIGHWAY ON MONDAY, AUGUST 14 AT 7 AM

Full closures: Section of SW Cedarhurst Road and Vashon Highway This is a message from King County Roads:

Full closure: Section of SW Cedarhurst Road on Vashon Starting Monday, August 14 at 7 a.m., roadway repairs will take place on a section of SW Cedarhurst Road on Vashon Island. This work requires a full 24/7 closure of the roadway, from 200 feet north of house #11611 to 500 feet north of house #11611.

Crews expect to finish on Friday, September 1 at 4 p.m. Click HERE to view the map.

Full closure: Vashon Highway SW from SW Quartermaster Drive to Dugway Road SW Vashon Highway SW from SW Quartermaster Drive to Dugway Road SW will be closed due to application of anti-skid treatment (High Friction Surface Treatment) to increase traction and striping. This is scheduled night work between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. This work requires full closure of the road with a detour.

http://www.kingcounty.gov/hfst Planned closure date: Aug 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm Anticipated opening date: Aug 15, 2017 at 6:00 am This message was posted at 11:00 AM on August 11, 2017 and will be updated as needed.