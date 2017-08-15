EVENING DELAYS + CANCELLATIONS TOMORROW MORNING

Evening Delays & Overnight Repairs The ferry system advises there are delays this evening. In addition, some sailings will be cancelled tomorrow morning.

Here are the details.

Drivers will encounter delays waiting for ferries departing the Fauntleroy terminal due to heavy traffic volumes boarding the vessels. At the time of this posting there was a one boat delay.

Tomorrow morning, the Vashon 5:45 am to Fauntleroy and the Fauntleroy 6:10 am return to Vashon will be cancelled due to overnight repairs to the propulsion system of the Issaquah requiring sea trials in the morning. The Issaquah will return to service with the Vashon 6:40 am sailing to Fauntleroy upon successful completion of sea trials.