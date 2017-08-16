AM CANCELLATIONS

Overnight Repairs REMINDER: The ferry system advises some sailings will be cancelled this morning.

The Vashon 5:45 am to Fauntleroy and the Fauntleroy 6:10 am return to Vashon are cancelled due to overnight repairs to the propulsion system of the Issaquah requiring sea trials this morning. The Issaquah returns to service with the Vashon 6:40 am sailing to Fauntleroy upon successful completion of sea trials.