FERRY DELAYS

Ferry Alert: Wait Times increase due to Heavy Traffic Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

There is an estimated one hour wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic and loading delays. Updates will occur as more information becomes available.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 2:30 on Friday Aug. 25th, and will be updated as needed.