FERRIES ON TWO BOAT SCHEDULE AND DELAYS

Ferry Alert: Two Boat Schedule Starting Thursday August 31, 2017 The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will go from three to a two-boat schedule starting Thursday, Aug. 31.

Additional changes starting Thursday August 31 are as follows:

*Chetzemoka to move from Point Defiance/Tahlequah to restore two-boat service on Port Townsend/Coupeville route by Thursday afternoon.

*Sealth to move from Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth to replace Chetzemoka on Point Defiance/Tahlequah (capacity increase of 26 vehicles).

◦Move will result in Thursday morning delays on the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route.

These moves are a result of a generator failure on the Hyak which could take up to two weeks to replace.

Please anticipate possible long delays for the balance of this week and especially over the labor day weekend due to increased traffic and reduced service.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 14:05 on Wednesday Aug. 30th, and will be updated as needed.