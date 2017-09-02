Voice Of Vashon
ROAD CLOSURES – UPDATED 9/2/2017 – A SECTION OF SW CEDARHURST ROAD CLOSURE-
September 2nd, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Full closure: Section of SW Cedarhurst Road This is a message from King County Roads:
Full closure: Section of SW Cedarhurst Road on Vashon — Updated
Closure of Vashon’s SW Cedarhurst Road extended to September 5 Road repair work on SW Cedarhurst Road on Vashon Island has been extended to Tuesday, September 5 instead of Friday, September 1 as previously reported. The work started on Monday, August 14 and requires a 24/7 closure of the roadway, from 200 feet north of house #11611 to 500 feet north of house #11611. Crews expect to finish on Tuesday, September 5 at 3 p.m.
http://www.kingcounty.gov/hfst This message was posted at 6:20 PM on September 2, 2017 and will be updated as needed.