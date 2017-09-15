ONE HOUR WAIT AT FERRY TERMINALS

September 15th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts

Ferry Alert: One Hour Delay at Fauntleroy Drivers departing the Fauntleroy terminal will experience a one hour wait due to heavy vehicle traffic.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 3:15PM on Friday, September 15, and will be updated as needed.

