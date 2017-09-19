Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Vashon Public Meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7-9 p.m.

Vashon High School Cafeteria 9600 SW 204th St, Vashon, WA 98070 Ferry officials will discuss the revised loading procedures at Fauntleroy and invite public comment on the changes.

