Wind Advisory This is information from The National Weather Service:

There is a wind Advisory in effect from 11 am this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening…

What to expect:

* Wind… south to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 to 45 mph.

* Timing… winds will increase late this morning and peak during the evening commute.

Winds will ease late this evening.

* Impacts… winds of this magnitude can cause minor tree damage and possible local power outages. This will be the first event of this magnitude this season. Such events commonly bring more impacts in terms of tree damage and power outages than the same wind later in the season. Also, be aware of possible downed power lines and stay clear as they may still be energized.

Be Prepared! A Wind Advisory means that winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

This message was posted at 10:15am on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.