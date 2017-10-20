MORE RAIN ON ITS WAY

Wet Storm Passing Through the Area This Weekend Here’s a message from King County Emergency News:

A storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to King County this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Seattle expects one to three inches of rain in the western half of the county, which includes Vashon. This could lead to flooding on some rivers on the mainland, with the potential for some urban and street flooding by late on Saturday. A Flood Watch is posted through Sunday afternoon, October 22.

* Be alert to changing conditions, and never drive through flooded roads.

* To help prevent possible flooding or water damage, clear leaves and other debris away from drains, gutters and areas where water may pool up. Stay up to date with the latest alerts by visiting www.kingcounty.gov/flood.

* If you’re planning on traveling: The Cascades of eastern King County could see several inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight on Saturday, October 21. As much as ten inches of snow could fall in the area, so be prepared for snow-covered roads and use caution when driving.

* This storm may have some winds associated with it that may cause power outages.

Windy conditions coupled with leaves on trees – may result in power outages. Winds currently look to be less of a threat with this system than the last one this week.

* Some heavy rain – the highest amounts will be over the Central and South WA Cascades

* Call 5-1-1 for the latest road conditions.

This message was posted at 10:15 on Friday and will be updated as needed.