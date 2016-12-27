Join the VoV Volunteer Crew

Voice of Vashon – in all its operations – runs on more than 10,000 hours per year of volunteer time. And, we are now organized to help you find the right spot for your volunteer energy.

Thanks to our new volunteer coordinator, Sarah VanCleve, you can now learn about volunteering options, try the jobs that attract you and be sure you have the proper support to do so.

Simply complete the Volunteer Application Form and submit it. Sarah will get in touch with you to assure you’re using your current talents – or learning new skills – while you help to keep KVSH, 101.9FM, 1650 AM emergency alerts, VoV TV and our website up and running.

Or, you can just email Sarah at: sarah.vancleve@voiceofvashon.org

Thank you!