Power Up!

Yes, you can fulfill your wildest dreams of cycling in the fresh air and breathing easy up those Vashon hills when you take a chance on winning a $4,000 electric bicycle in VoV’s raffle. Vashon eBike donated a fabulous electric bicycle to help Power Up! Voice of Vashon and you can reap the rewards. Not only will you keep all VoV’s community services going, you might just get that eBike — cut your transportation costs, reduce your environmental impact and improve your health.

Just buy a ticket – or two or three – to enter Voice of Vashon’s eBike raffle now through July 31st. Tickets are $20 each or 5 for $80 and are available at Vashon eBike across from the library and from VoV volunteers. The e-bike can be seen in the window at the KVSH storefront studio.

The winner will be announced August 4th at VoV’s Storefront Studio during First Friday LIVE on the Highway – you needn’t be present to win.