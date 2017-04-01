Become “The Voice (of Vashon)”!

Enter VoV’s First Annual Singing Contest!

Here’s how:

Clear your calendar for April 1, 2017 – No kidding! Record yourself singing your two (2) favorite cover tunes. Save them in MP3 format Send those MP3 files by email to voicesubmissions@voiceofvashon.org.

Only MP3 recordings will be accepted; no videos and no other file formats. Indicate your age category: 15 to 24 or 25 and over Include your full name, phone number and email address so we can get back to you. Submit your entries NO LATER THAN MARCH 15, 2017

Voice of Vashon’s selection team will choose 13 contestants in each age category. The team will let you know whether or not you’re among the 26 contestants.

All 26 selected contestants will perform at “The Voice (of Vashon)” event on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Open Space.

The Celebrity Judges will choose four finalists in each category at the April 1 event, so be prepared to perform your two favorite cover songs!

The Audience will pick 2 winners – one in each age category.

Winning Voices receive:

“The Voice (of Vashon)” Golden Microphone trophy.

The opening spot at the VoV Birthday Bash in October.

A solo gig in the KVSH studio at First Friday Live on the Highway.