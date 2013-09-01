“The Voice (of Vashon)”

VoV’s First Annual Singing Contest!

Selected contestants in each category will perform before a live audience at Open Space for Arts & Community on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Categories are by age – 15-24 and 25 & over.

Our celebrity judges will choose four finalists in each category.

The audience will pick the winner in each category, so pack the house with your family and friends!

Winning Voices will receive

“The Voice (of Vashon)” Golden Microphone trophy.

The opening spot at the VoV Birthday Bash in October.

A solo gig in the KVSH studio at First Friday Live on the Highway.

ADVANCE TICKETS