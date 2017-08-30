KVSH Birthday Bash ~ Lip Sync Battle!

Voice of Vashon invites you to our 3RD Annual KVSH Birthday Bash featuring the ever popular Lip Sync Battle.

Friday October 13 @ 7:30PM

Red Bicycle Sushi & Bistro

Steffon Moody will emcee as contestants pair up to try to outdo each other to prove they are the very best lip-syncer on Vashon!

Join us at the Red Bike and cheer on your favorite contestants.

Tickets are available at Vashon Bookshop & BrownPaperTickets.com