KVSH Birthday Bash ~ Lip Sync Battle!
August 30th, 2017 by
Voice of Vashon invites you to our 3RD Annual KVSH Birthday Bash featuring the ever popular Lip Sync Battle.
Friday October 13 @ 7:30PM
Red Bicycle Sushi & Bistro
Steffon Moody will emcee as contestants pair up to try to outdo each other to prove they are the very best lip-syncer on Vashon!
Join us at the Red Bike and cheer on your favorite contestants.