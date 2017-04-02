Island Crossroads – Vashon Tourism

Voice Of Vashon
April 2nd, 2017 by Eric Pryne
Tourists started coming to Vashon in the 1880s; they’re still coming
today. Who are they? What draws them? And what do they bring to Vashon? Host Eric
Pryne discusses what tourism means to the island with guests Jim Marsh, executive
director of the Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce; Erin Kieper, co-owner of Vashon
Adventures; Christine Goering, general manager of The Lodges on Vashon; and Chris
Austin of Mostly True Vashon Tours, on “Island Crossroads.”
First broadcast April 3, 2017.