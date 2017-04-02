Island Crossroads – Vashon Tourism

Tourists started coming to Vashon in the 1880s; they’re still coming

today. Who are they? What draws them? And what do they bring to Vashon? Host Eric

Pryne discusses what tourism means to the island with guests Jim Marsh, executive

director of the Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce; Erin Kieper, co-owner of Vashon

Adventures; Christine Goering, general manager of The Lodges on Vashon; and Chris

Austin of Mostly True Vashon Tours, on “Island Crossroads.”

First broadcast April 3, 2017.