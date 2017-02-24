Writing Back – Four Reporters on Journalism in an Alt Fact Era

A timely discussion with a panel of distinguished, veteran journalists. It’s part of a benefit for the Vashon High School newspaper Riptide, Guest Bartender night February 16, 2017 at The Hardware Store Restaurant.

VASHON-MAURY ISLAND BEACHCOMBER

When lies and manufactured claims coming from the highest office in the country are defended as “alternative facts,” the work of a journalist has never been more important, nor more critical. A panel of professional journalists will discuss the timely topic of journalistic integrity and answer questions at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Hardware Store Restaurant.

“Writing Back: News in an alt-fact environment” is a fundraiser organized to help 12 Vashon High School Riptide students attend The Columbia Scholastic Press Association convention held in March at Columbia University in New York City. Organizers hope to raise $2,000 for the young journalists.

The event, billed as a guest bartender night at the restaurant, will feature a panel discussion with four local, veteran journalists: Mary Bruno, author and former editor-in-chief of Crosscut; Knute Berger, author and columnist for Seattle Magazine and Crosscut; Leslie Brown, longtime reporter and former Beachcomber editor; and Eugene Carlson, former Wall Street Journal editor and columnist.

Food and drink will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. and a raffle prize will be awarded.

— Juli Goetz Morser